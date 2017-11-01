Knicks' Ron Baker: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Rockets
Baker (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Baker will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a lingering ankle injury. The Knicks will continue to roll with Jarret Jack, Frank Ntilikina and Ramon Sessions at point guard with Baker sidelined. His next chance to get on the court will be Friday against the Suns, though even if he plays, he likely won't see significant minutes.
