Knicks' Ron Baker: Set to undergo shoulder surgery
Baker will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his shoulder later in the week and will miss the next 4-to-6 months, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Baker has been battling shoulder issues for the past week, and the Knicks have now decided that surgery is the best course of action for the 24-year-old, who had been a regular off the bench earlier in the season. The procedure will sideline Baker for the rest of the season, but the 4-to-6 month timetable should allow him to be back at close to full strength for the start of the 2018-19 campaign. Baker holds a player option for next season, which he'll likely opt into.
