Knicks' Ron Baker: Starting preseason finale
Baker will pick up the start at point guard in Friday's preseason finale against the Nets, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
The point guard job is largely considered a two-man race between Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke, with Emmanuel Mudiay potentially being considered as well. However, it appears coach David Fizdale wants to get a long look at Baker in the preseason finale, so he'll draw the start at point guard. Despite the start, Baker should open the season in a bench role and will likely struggle to provide any sort of utility in the bulk of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Plays 17 minutes off bench•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Exercises player option•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Set to undergo shoulder surgery•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Out indefinitely with shoulder injuries•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Not traveling with team to Boston•
-
Knicks' Ron Baker: Out for remainder of game•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.