Knicks' Ron Baker: Starting preseason finale

Baker will pick up the start at point guard in Friday's preseason finale against the Nets, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

The point guard job is largely considered a two-man race between Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke, with Emmanuel Mudiay potentially being considered as well. However, it appears coach David Fizdale wants to get a long look at Baker in the preseason finale, so he'll draw the start at point guard. Despite the start, Baker should open the season in a bench role and will likely struggle to provide any sort of utility in the bulk of fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories