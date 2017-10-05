Knicks' Ron Baker: Unlikely to play Friday
Baker (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Baker is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered last week, and there has been no report of him returning to practice yet, so he'll be out for the second straight preseason game. With Frank Ntilikina (knee) also doubtful to play Friday, Ramon Sessions and Jarrett Jack will likely handle point guard duties for the Knicks against Washington.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...