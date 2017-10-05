Play

Knicks' Ron Baker: Unlikely to play Friday

Baker (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Baker is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered last week, and there has been no report of him returning to practice yet, so he'll be out for the second straight preseason game. With Frank Ntilikina (knee) also doubtful to play Friday, Ramon Sessions and Jarrett Jack will likely handle point guard duties for the Knicks against Washington.

