Knicks' Ron Baker: Will be active Wednesday vs. Heat
Baker will be active and available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Baker has recently spent time in the G-League, but with Frank Ntilikina sitting out with an ankle injury, he'll be promoted to the big club and will serve as depth behind the likes of Jarrett Jack and Ramon Sessions at point guard. Baker will still struggle to provide much production, however, so continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.