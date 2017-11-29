Knicks' Ron Baker: Will be active Wednesday vs. Heat

Baker will be active and available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Baker has recently spent time in the G-League, but with Frank Ntilikina sitting out with an ankle injury, he'll be promoted to the big club and will serve as depth behind the likes of Jarrett Jack and Ramon Sessions at point guard. Baker will still struggle to provide much production, however, so continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes.