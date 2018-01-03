Knicks' Ron Baker: Will play Wednesday

Baker (orbital) will play during Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Baker will be playing in a protective mask after suffering a fractured orbital during Saturday's game against the Pelicans. In his previous five appearances before that game, he was averaging 1.6 points and 1.8 assists across 14.8 minutes per contest.

