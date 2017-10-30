Knicks' Ron Baker: Will sit out Monday vs. Nuggets

Baker (ankle) will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reports.

Baker is set to miss his third consecutive game, as a lingering ankle injury continues to hamper him. The Knicks play the Rockets on Wednesday, which will be Baker's next opportunity to make his return. Still, with the likes of Jarrett Jack, Frank Ntilikina and Ramon Sessions available at point guard, Baker may not see huge minutes once healthy.