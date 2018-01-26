Knicks' Ron Baker: Will start Thursday

Baker will start in Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets in place of Tim Hardaway, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

With Hardaway out, Baker will start in his place and will likely see more than the 14.2 minutes he's averaging this season. Hardaway is only resting, so it's likely he will rejoin the starting lineup on Friday and bumping Baker back to a reserve role.

