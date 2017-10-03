Knicks' Ron Baker: Won't dress for preseason opener Tuesday
Baker (ankle) will be held out of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Baker continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that he suffered last week and he's yet to resume practicing, so he'll get the night off Tuesday for additional rest and recovery. The Knicks will have another few days off before Friday's exhibition tilt with the Wizards, though Baker will likely need to put in a full practice in order to get the green light to play. While coach Jeff Hornacek didn't announce a starting lineup, Frank Ntilikina (groin) has been cleared to play, and he'll likely battle with Rmaon Sessions and Jarrett Jack for time at point guard.
