Arcidiacono is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness.

Arcidiacono and Jalen Brunson are both dealing with illnesses and may be sidelined Saturday. If that's the case, Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley would be candidates for increased roles, while Derrick Rose, who hasn't played since Dec. 31, could work his way back into the Knicks' rotation.