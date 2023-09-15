The Knicks signed Arcidiacono (back) on Friday.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Arcidiacono will at least get a shot to compete for a roster spot during training camp. The Villanova product appeared in 10 games for the Knicks in 2021-22 and 11 games in 2022-23, but he's still a long shot to make New York's Opening Night roster this season.