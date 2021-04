Shittu will sign a 10-day contract with the Knick, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Shittu went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2019 and has yet to play in the NBA. He played in the G League bubble with the Westchester Knicks this season, and he averaged 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds,1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.7 minutes. He'll probably only see spot minutes with the Knicks.