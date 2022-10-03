Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Mykhailiuk (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Mykhailiuk's injury is unclear, but if it's serious enough to force him to miss extended time during training camp, it'll be difficult for the Kansas product to make New York's initial roster. The 2018 second-round pick posted 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game over 56 appearances with the Raptors last season.