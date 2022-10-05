Mykhailiuk (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Pistons.
Mykhailiuk is facing an uphill battle to make the Knicks' roster. Without being able to perform in the preseason, it'll be hard for him to show his value to the team. His next opportunity to play will be Friday versus Indiana.
