Mykhailiuk posted 35 points (12-29 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 4-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven stelas and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 131-111 win over the Go-Go.
Mykhailuk posted a game-high in points during his first appearance for the Westchester Knicks in 2022-23. Despite struggling from range, Mykhailuk's rebounding, defensive contributions, and volume scoring helped the team secure a 20-point victory.
