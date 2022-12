Mykhailiuk closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over three minutes during Friday's 114-91 victory over the Bulls.

Mykhailiuk saw playing time for just the 10th time this season, continuing what has been an uneventful campaign thus far. Given he is yet to exceed seven minutes in any appearance, Mykhailiuk can be safely ignored in all fantasy formats.