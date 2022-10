Mykhailiuk (back) compiled eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and a steal over seven minutes in his return to action during Friday's preseason game versus the Pacers.

Mykhailiuk missed Tuesday's contest while dealing with a back issue, but it appears the problem was minor and he's back in the fold. He figures to supply bench depth for the Knicks during the regular season.