Mykhailiuk agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Knicks on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Mykhailiuk averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game over 56 appearances with the Raptors last season but was waived by Toronto in late August. He'll attempt to bounce back on his short-term deal with the Knicks following his disappointing showing in Toronto.
