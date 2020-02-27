Knicks' Taj Gibson: Added to injury report
Gibson is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to back spasms.
With Gibson battling back spasms, Bobby Portis is expected to start at center Thursday. Look for Gibson's availability to come into focus closer to tipoff.
