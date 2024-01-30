The Knicks signed Gibson to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gibson signed with the Knicks in December following injuries to Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Jericho Sims, but he was let go before his contract became fully guaranteed. Sims has since returned to full strength, while Robinson remains out. The Knicks are also going to be without Julius Randle (shoulder) for at least the next couple of weeks, so Gibson should provide frontcourt depth once again. In 10 appearances this season, Gibson has averaged 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 9.7 minutes per game.