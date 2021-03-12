Gibson (ankle) played 26 minutes and provided seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and two blocks Thursday in the Knicks' 134-101 loss to the Bucks.

Gibson settled back in as the backup center behind Nerlens Noel after missing the Knicks' final three games prior to the All-Star break with a sprained left ankle. Given the big minutes he played, Gibson doesn't look like he'll face any restrictions moving forward, but he'll struggle to see this level of playing time in more competitive contests.