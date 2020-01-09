Gibson produced just four points and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 loss to Utah.

Gibson played just 12 minutes Wednesday, once again failing to have any real impact. Despite the consistent role, Gibson has barely been a top-300 player over the past two weeks. He is well and truly past his prime and it would seem only a matter of time before he is out of the rotation. Gibson is not an asset anywhere outside of the deepest formats.