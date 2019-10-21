Knicks' Taj Gibson: Doesn't practice Monday
Gibson (calf) was held out of Monday's practice, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Gibson, who's dealing with a sore right calf, didn't practice Monday. While the injury didn't appear to be too severe initially, the missed practice doesn't bode well for Gibson's availability in Wednesday's season opener against San Antonio. He can be considered a game-time decision pending an official update on his status.
