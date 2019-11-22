Gibson posted 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the 76ers.

In his seventh start of the season, Gibson played his fewest amount of minutes since October, yet was still able to reach double-digit scoring for the third time this season and missed only one shot. As a starter Gibson has played well, averaging 9.1 points (62.2 percent of field goals) and 6.1 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.