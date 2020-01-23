Gibson posted 12 points (6-6 FG), 5 rebounds, an assist and a block during the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night.

After failing to reach double-digits in scoring throughout the month of December, Gibson now has scored at least 10 in six of 12 January contests. Gibson is known as a steady veteran, but often his contributions don't resonate in the box score. He is likely best left on the wire and is a candidate to see his playing time wane as the season goes on.