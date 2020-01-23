Knicks' Taj Gibson: Efficient outing
Gibson posted 12 points (6-6 FG), 5 rebounds, an assist and a block during the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night.
After failing to reach double-digits in scoring throughout the month of December, Gibson now has scored at least 10 in six of 12 January contests. Gibson is known as a steady veteran, but often his contributions don't resonate in the box score. He is likely best left on the wire and is a candidate to see his playing time wane as the season goes on.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...