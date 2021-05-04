Gibson registered six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, five blocks and two assists across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Gibson started for the first time since April 14 due to Nerlens Noel's ankle injury, and he responded well to the opportunity with strong contributions on defense and efficiency -- albeit in a limited role -- at the other end. Gibson figures to work as the Knicks' starting center while Noel is out, and that might translate into a slight uptick in both minutes and stats, at least in a short-term picture.