Knicks' Taj Gibson: Fails to score in return
Gibson had just four rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 victory over the Nets.
Gibson was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game with an illness. He played just 12 minutes, missing all four of his shot attempts. The Knicks seem reluctant to start Mitchell Robinson despite the fact he is clearly the better option. Gibson should remain in his current role for the foreseeable future; however, there is no reason to pick him up outside of the deepest leagues.
