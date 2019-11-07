Gibson posted six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's 122-102 loss to the Pistons.

After missing the previous two contests (coach's decision), Gibson saw his highest minutes this season primarily due to Mitchell Robinson (concussion) leaving the game early. The 34-year-old is seeing a career-low 11.8 minutes per game as a result of New York's depth at forward. However, with Robinson out, Gibson might be poised for a bit of a boost in terms of playing time.