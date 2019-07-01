Gibson and the Knicks agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gibson played a key role off the bench over the last two seasons in Minnesota, and he finished the 2018-2019 campaign averaging 10.8 points along with 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 70 contests. He's expected to add a much-needed veteran presence in the Knicks' locker room and figures to remain a reserve with his new squad.