Gibson (recently signed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

An earlier report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Wednesday noted that Gibson signed a one-year deal to return to New York. However, with the transaction yet to officially be processed, he'll be unable to suit up Wednesday. However, he's expected to join the team at some point during the Knicks five-game road trip, which ends Dec. 20.