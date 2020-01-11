Knicks' Taj Gibson: Leads charge in loss to Pels
Gibson scored a team-high 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's 123-111 loss to the Pelicans.
The veteran big put together his best scoring effort of the year, scoring in double digits for only the second time in his last 23 contests. While Gibson has been a fixture in the Knicks' starting five, his minutes have been capped with Mitchell Robinson and Bobby Portis both fighting for court time as well, and it might take a trade for any of the trio to grow into reliable fantasy value.
