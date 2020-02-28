Knicks' Taj Gibson: Likely to play Saturday
Gibson (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Back spasms forced Gibson to miss Thursday's loss to Philadelphia, but he should be back as soon as Saturday. Across his past nine appearances, he's averaging 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...