Gibson didn't practice Friday due to a sore left plantar fascia but is considered probable for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Gibson, R.J. Barrett (quadriceps) and Frank Ntilikina (abdomen/groin) all missed practice, but all are expected to play. Gibson has started each of the Knicks' last four games, though it's possible his minutes are reduced if the injury is still bothering him.

