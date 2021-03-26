Gibson managed 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal Thursday in a 106-102 win against the Wizards.

Gibson was able to tie his season high of 10 points Thursday thanks to his ability to grab seven offensive rebounds, including a couple crucial ones late in the comeback win. The veteran's 27 minutes was a byproduct of Nerlens Noel's injury (shoulder) coupled with Mitchell Robinson, who continues to remain on a minutes restriction after recently coming back from a hand injury. Don't expect many more near double-doubles considering Gibson was a healthy DNP for the last two games.