Gibson had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Friday's loss to the Suns.

Nerlens Noel fouled out in 22 minutes, so Gibson was called upon for a slightly larger workload (25 minutes) off the bench. The veteran took full advantage, scoring in double figures for the first time in over a month while racking up a pair of blocks to give him eight total over the last three games.