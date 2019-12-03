Gibson had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 21 minutes of a 132-88 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Gibson posted a season high in rebounds against the Bucks on a night his team will want to quickly forget. He also posted a season high in blocks in the losing effort. The Knicks will face the Nuggets on Thursday.