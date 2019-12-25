Knicks' Taj Gibson: Off injury report
Gibson (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Nets.
Gibson missed the Knicks' previous game due to an illness, but he's feeling better ahead of Thursday's game. In December, he's averaging 3.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.