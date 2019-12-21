Knicks' Taj Gibson: Plays just 14 minutes in loss
Gibson totaled two points, seven rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to Miami.
Gibson continues to start for the Knicks but is far from a viable fantasy asset. The teams' reluctance to move Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup is at least ensuring Gibson has a role with the team. It would make sense the Robinson will eventually oust Gibson, at which point he could fall out of the rotation altogether. Despite starting, Gibson should not be a target of anyone outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...