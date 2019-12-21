Gibson totaled two points, seven rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to Miami.

Gibson continues to start for the Knicks but is far from a viable fantasy asset. The teams' reluctance to move Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup is at least ensuring Gibson has a role with the team. It would make sense the Robinson will eventually oust Gibson, at which point he could fall out of the rotation altogether. Despite starting, Gibson should not be a target of anyone outside of the deepest formats.