Knicks' Taj Gibson: Probable Saturday
Gibson (back) is probable for Saturday's game against Chicago.
Gibson is expected to make a return against the Bulls. On the year, the veteran center's posting averages of 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.
