Knicks' Taj Gibson: Questionable for opener
Gibson (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Gibson has been dealing with a sore right calf for the last few days and has been unable to practice. There doesn't appear to be much concern regarding his health, Gibson will likely end up being a game-time decision come Wednesday.
