Gibson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

The veteran big man missed the final three games before the break with a sprained left ankle, but he's made some progress in recent days and will be evaluated again after shootaround Thursday morning. If Gibson is able to play, he'll likely return to his role as the primary backup to Nerlens Noel while Mitchell Robinson works back from a hand injury.