Knicks' Taj Gibson: Questionable Monday
Gibson is listed as questionable for Monday's tilt with the Wizards due to an illness.
Gibson's status Monday is up in the air after the veteran forward fell ill overnight. If he's held out, Mitchell Robinson would be the favorite to see additional minutes.
