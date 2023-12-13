Gibson signed a one-year contract with the Knicks on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gibson spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Wizards, but before that, he had a three-year stint in New York, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game over 159 appearances. While he played a career-low 9.8 minutes per game in Washington, Gibson has plenty of experience playing under coach Tom Thibodeau and will provide frontcourt depth for the Knicks, who will be without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) for several weeks. Dylan Windler was waived by New York to make room on the roster.