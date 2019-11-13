Knicks' Taj Gibson: Scores 17 in Tuesday's loss
Gibson generated 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.
Gibson was extremely efficient offensively while turning in a fairly well-rounded stat line. He continues to start at center with Mitchell Robinson (concussion) sidelined, though it's possible Robinson will be ready to return for Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks. If not though, Gibson can be expected to draw another start.
