Gibson ended Saturday's 117-108 victory over the Hawks with seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes.

With Nerlens Noel (knee) a late scratch, Gibson saw an increased role behind Mitchell Robinson. The veteran forward doesn't hold much fantasy value for season long leagues, but he can certainly offer some high-floor value in DFS if one or both of the aforementioned centers are sidelined.