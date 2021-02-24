Gibson recorded eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during New York's 114-106 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

After signing with New York in January and sitting out several games due to COVID-19 protocols, Gibson has carved out a role in the rotation over the last month. His 24 minutes Tuesday were the most he's played this season. The center also was able to come away with a new season-high rebound total. Gibson is not someone to pursue in fantasy leagues as he is only playing 15.3 minutes per game.