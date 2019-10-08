Knicks' Taj Gibson: Solid line off bench
Gibson collected 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes Monday against the Wizards.
Gibson put together an impressive line off the bench, coming within just one board of a double-double. He also showed off his range, knocking down a pair of treys on four attempts. Gibson is slated to serve as bench depth during the regular season.
