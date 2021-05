Gibson will start Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

With Nerlens Noel (ankle) dealing with an injury and possibly playing limited minutes, coach Tom Thibodeau will opt to start Gibson. In the series, Gibson has averaged 5.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes.