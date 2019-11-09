Knicks' Taj Gibson: Starting Friday
Gibson will start Friday against the Mavericks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
With Mitchell Robinson (concussion) sidelined, Gibson will make his first start of the season. In the three games that he's seen double-digit minutes, he's averaged 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.