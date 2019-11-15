Knicks' Taj Gibson: Starting Saturday
Coach David Fizdale said Gibson (foot) will start at center Saturday against the Hornets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Gibson was deemed probable due to left foot soreness, but there doesn't appear to be much question about his availability for Saturday. The veteran big man will make his fifth straight start at center while Mitchell Robinson comes off the bench.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.